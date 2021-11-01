Ghislaine Maxwell Accusers OK'd To Use Pseudonyms At Trial

By Stewart Bishop (November 1, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday held that accusers of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell may testify anonymously at trial and be referred to as "minors" and "victims," just weeks ahead of the start of the high-profile trial. During an hourslong in-person proceeding in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan decided several evidentiary disputes ahead of Maxwell's expected six-week trial that's due to begin on Nov. 29. Prosecutors say starting in 1994 and lasting for about a decade, Maxwell facilitated Epstein's abuse of minor girls as young as 14 years of age, recruiting and grooming them for Epstein to victimize....

