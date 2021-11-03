Judge Approves $7.5M Deal In Vivid Seats Virus Refund Suit

By Celeste Bott (November 3, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has given a final signoff to a $7.5 million deal resolving claims that ticket seller Vivid Seats LLC retroactively discontinued its refund policy after events were canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a final approval order, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. said Monday that the settlement — under which Vivid Seats will pay $7.5 million to a common fund that will be used to pay back people who bought tickets to events that were canceled and will also extend credits to customers through Dec. 31, 2022 — was fair, reasonable and adequate, noting...

