$100M ERISA Kickback Suit Comes Up Short

By Rachel Stone (November 2, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A company that set up a benefits plan for a cloud computing company and other employers can escape a lawsuit accusing it of taking $100 million in kickbacks from insurers, a California federal judge ruled, saying the plan participants hadn't shown they were hurt by the alleged misconduct. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted a motion to dismiss Monday from insurance broker Sequoia Benefits and Insurance Services LLC. The decision sank an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Sequoia and its President and CEO Gregory S. Golub from RingCentral Inc. workers who sought to represent a class of tens of thousands of people...

