LA County OKs $2.5M Payout Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

By Lauren Berg (November 2, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles County authorities approved $2.5 million in settlements Tuesday ending two suits accusing county employees of sharing graphic photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, a day after his widow, Vanessa Bryant, dodged the county's bid to psychiatrically examine her in her own separate lawsuit. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved identical $1.25 million payments to the relatives of youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and three members of the Altobelli family, who died alongside Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and others flying to a youth basketball game at his Mamba Sports Academy...

