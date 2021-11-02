AMC Investors Want Initial OK For $18M Deal In Securities Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (November 2, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A class of investors in movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has urged a New York federal court to give preliminary approval to an $18 million deal resolving claims the company hid details about certain acquisitions in the lead-up to its 2017 secondary public offering. In a memo filed Monday, lead plaintiff the International Union of Operating Engineers Pension Fund of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware — joined by another plaintiff, Hawaii Iron Workers Pension Trust Fund — said the proposed settlement offers a substantial payment that is fair, reasonable and in the best interests of the class, given the risks...

