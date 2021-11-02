Twitter Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Suit Over Texas Probe

By Nadia Dreid (November 2, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Twitter is continuing to fight to convince the Ninth Circuit to revive its suit accusing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of retaliation via state investigation over the social media platform's decision to suspend then-President Donald Trump's account for user violations. Though Twitter alleges Texas publicly claimed that the investigation was a direct reaction to Trump's suspension, the social media company says the Lone Star State is now trying to backtrack and claim that it has actually been investigating the company since 2018. In an appellate brief filed Monday, Twitter told the court that it "need not at this stage resolve the striking...

