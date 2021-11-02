AIG Needn't Cover TCPA Suit, 10th Circ. Says

By Daphne Zhang (November 2, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit doesn't have to cover a satellite television provider in underlying litigation alleging violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Tenth Circuit said Tuesday, siding with a lower court that ruled the damages are uninsurable. The Tenth Circuit said an AIG unit doesn't need to defend or indemnify Dish Network in an underlying suit alleging the satellite television provider violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) A three-judge panel said National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. has no duty to defend or indemnify Dish Network in an underlying suit alleging the policyholder violated the...

