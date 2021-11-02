Lieff Appeal In Overbilling Row May Be Futile, 1st Circ. Says

By Chris Villani (November 2, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel told Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP on Tuesday that a Massachusetts federal judge may simply double down if the appeals court rules he unfairly dinged the firm for defending a fee award that was later slashed amid overbilling allegations. During oral arguments, the panel considered whether U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf put the firm on notice that it was facing possible violations of Rule 11, which concerns representations made to the court in civil cases, as it justified a $75 million fee award for Lieff Cabraser and co-counsel at Labaton Sucharow LLP and Thornton Law LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS