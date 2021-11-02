Acura Drivers Seek $4M Deal To End Honda Touch-Screen Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 2, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Honda drivers have asked a California federal judge to sign off on their $4 million settlement to end claims that the automaker installed glitchy touch-screen consoles in certain Acuras. As part of the agreement between American Honda Motor Co. Inc. and the class of motorists, the company promises to repair lingering issues with the "infotainment system" installed in 2019 to 2020 Acura DX vehicles, according to a motion consumers filed with the court Monday. The company will also reimburse Acura owners who paid to fix the issue. On top of that, the 18 lead plaintiffs are requesting payouts of either $10,000...

