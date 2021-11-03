3 Practice Tips For Patenting Medical Devices In A Digital Age

By Michelle Chipetine, Anne Li and Tara Singh (November 3, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Digital technology continues to shake up our health care system, driving innovation and transforming all aspects of health care. Just recently, for example, we've seen a flood of new software programs and medical devices introduced to market in efforts to aid health care providers in detecting and surveilling different COVID-19 strains. There has likewise been a surge in the development of digital therapeutic applications that purport to help manage or treat a variety of diseases. Products include MedRhythms Inc.'s digital platform designed to improve walking in patients with Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis; NightWare, a prescription app designed to treat nightmares...

