Apple, Google, Tesla, Microsoft Beat Child Labor Mine Suit

By Dave Simpson (November 2, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge tossed a suit seeking to hold Apple, Google, Microsoft, Dell and Tesla accountable for allegedly using cobalt mined by young Congolese children in their lithium-ion batteries, ruling Tuesday that, among other things, the plaintiffs haven't shown a causal connection between their injuries and the companies. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols acknowledged that while the complaint from more than a dozen Doe plaintiffs in the Democratic Republic of Congo describes "tragic events," it also has several flaws, including the fact that the alleged harm isn't traceable to the companies. Citing the long chain of tenuous connections between...

