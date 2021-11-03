J&J Unit Says Ch. 11 Stay Extension Needed To Handle Claims

By Vince Sullivan (November 3, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson defended Wednesday its request to extend the Chapter 11 stay of litigation to its parent company, telling a North Carolina judge that without a pause in thousands of talc litigation cases the bankruptcy case would be pointless in handling its billions of dollars in liability. In a response to various objections, LTL Management LLC said that the tens of thousands of talc injury claims pending against it should not be allowed to proceed against J&J in state and federal courts because the two entities are facing the same claims and have an identity of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS