GEO Owes $6M More In Last Phase Of $1-A-Day Wage Trial

By Cara Salvatore (November 3, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The GEO Group was ordered Wednesday to pay $5.9 million to the state of Washington and immediately begin paying the minimum wage to detainees at a major U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding site, just days after a class of former workers won a $17.3 million jury verdict. The ruling brings to an end a consolidated case in which the state attorney general and a class of thousands of former workers sued to change GEO's $1-per day pay practice at the 1,575-bed Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, where ICE detainees clean, serve food, cut hair and paint walls. U.S. District Judge...

