Real Estate Rumors: TA Realty, Bain Capital Ventures, Safco

By Andrew McIntyre (November 3, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with Boston-based TA Realty has purchased a Delray Beach, Florida, apartment complex for $82.75 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for SofA Downtown Apartments, a 172-unit complex, and the seller is an entity managed by Illinois investor Alasdair R.J. Cripps, according to the report. Bain Capital Ventures has reached a deal to lease 8,756 square feet in Manhattan from Columbia Property Trust, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The deal is for space at 799 Broadway, and the venture capital firm will have space on floor 10 for the coming 10 years, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS