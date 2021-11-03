Prof's Legal Tab Not Harvard's Problem, Mass. Top Court Hints

By Chris Villani (November 3, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court suggested Wednesday that Harvard University was within its rights to not pick up the legal tab of a renowned professor facing tax and false statements charges over his ties to the Chinese government. Charles Lieber is slated for trial in federal court next month. He has sued the Ivy League school in state court, claiming Harvard's advancement and indemnification policies require the school to pay for his defense. The case landed before the Supreme Judicial Court after a lower court denied the professor's motion for an injunction aimed at getting Harvard to pony up for his lawyers....

