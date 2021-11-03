Chancery Nixes Early Appeal Over Facebook Class Atty Pick

By Katryna Perera (November 3, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has denied a midcase appeal contesting his class counsel decision in a stockholder suit targeting Facebook's costly security lapses, finding that the objections raised by the competing attorneys were neither a first-of-its-kind question of law nor a conflict with prior decisions, among other reasons. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III issued his decision on Tuesday after Block & Leviton LLP and Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP filed a midcase appeal in October over the appointment of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP as lead...

