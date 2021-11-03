Ga. Judges Void 'Too Harsh' Sanction Against Trucking Co.

By Rosie Manins (November 3, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A trucking company was freed Wednesday from a sanction that the Georgia Court of Appeals deemed "too harsh" as punishment for not preserving evidence of a driver's speed in an automobile collision case. A three-judge appellate panel said a jury instruction adverse to Cowan Systems LLC, a Maryland company, was wrongly imposed by a lower court in a Georgia man's personal injury suit. The instruction was that former Cowan driver James Anderson was driving over the speed limit in a Cowan truck when he rear-ended BMW driver Larry Collier in July 2017, that Anderson routinely drove too fast, and that Cowan...

