Cancer Patient Urges High Court To Ignore Monsanto Appeal

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 5, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A California man who successfully claimed that repeated exposure to Monsanto's Roundup led to his cancer diagnosis asked the U.S. Supreme Court to ignore the company's appeal of a Ninth Circuit ruling that affirmed a jury verdict awarding him $25 million, saying the ruling abides by precedent against the company's claims. In an opposition brief filed Wednesday in the Supreme Court, Edwin Hardeman questioned Monsanto's arguments that his state of California's failure-to-warn claims are preempted by federal law and that experts testifying on Hardeman's behalf were allowed to do so under a "uniquely lenient" standard in district court. "This request for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS