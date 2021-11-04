Princess Cruise Lines Settles COVID-19 Death Suit

By Lauren Berg (November 4, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The widow and daughter of a Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. passenger who died after contracting COVID-19 aboard the ship told a California federal judge Thursday that the parties have reached a settlement to end the negligence lawsuit. In a brief notice, Juishan Hsu and Vivian Chen told the court they reached a settlement with Princess Cruise Lines during a mediation session on Oct. 29 that resolves their lawsuit claiming it was the company's negligence that caused the death of Chung Chen after he contracted COVID-19 aboard the Ruby Princess on a round-trip cruise from Australia to New Zealand. Details of the...

