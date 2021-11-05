Ex-USC Administrator Cops To 'Varsity Blues' Charge

By Brian Dowling (November 5, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A former University of Southern California athletics administrator admitted Friday to accepting bribes from wealthy parents to get their kids accepted into the elite private school as fake athletic recruits, pleading guilty less than two weeks before her scheduled trial in Boston. Appearing over Zoom before U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, Donna Heinel, 60, pled guilty to a single count of honest services wire fraud, one of the indictment's nine counts against her. Heinel directed $1.3 million in bribe payments from the college admissions scheme's ringleader, William "Rick" Singer, to USC accounts in 2014 and 2018, when Singer began cooperating with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS