Customer Says Uber Eats Overcharges On Sales Tax

By Ivan Moreno (November 5, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Uber Eats users are paying inflated prices because of how the food delivery service calculates sales taxes with its promotions, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in New York federal court. Plaintiff Anita Washington, a New York resident, accuses Uber Eats of unjust enrichment and breach of contract, saying customers are paying more than required because when the company offers discounts it bases the sales tax on the full price of an order, not the lower promotional price. "Defendant benefits from these small charges, given the high volume of its business," the complaint filed in the Southern District of...

