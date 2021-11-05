Banks Brandish Odd-Lots Win In Treasuries Antitrust Fight

By Jon Hill (November 5, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Some of Wall Street's biggest names are telling a New York federal judge that their recent win over collusion claims tied to smaller corporate bond trades underscores why they should also be freed from long-running investor litigation accusing them of conspiring to rig U.S. Treasury auctions. In a Thursday letter, units of Bank of America, JPMorgan and other primary dealers for U.S. Treasury securities sought to persuade U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe that the auction-rigging case they want thrown out shares the flaws that helped sink the odd-lot bonds suit, Litovich v. Bank of America Corp. et al. That suit,...

