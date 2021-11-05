TIGTA Surrenders MLB Steroid Probe Docs To News Org.

By Theresa Schliep (November 5, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration released documents to news organization Insider Inc. detailing TIGTA's investigation into a former IRS agent responsible for revealing widespread steroid use in professional baseball, according to New York federal court documents. TIGTA, the Internal Revenue Service's federal watchdog, provided Insider with a redacted version of a 150-page report on its investigation of a former agent who helped reveal the use of performance-enhancing drugs in Major League Baseball, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said in an order Thursday. Insider had sued TIGTA because it hadn't disclosed the documents after the publication made a request...

