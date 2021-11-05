Law360's Tort Report: Pa. Justices Weigh Key Med Mal Issue

By Y. Peter Kang (November 5, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania high court case that could have a significant impact on medical malpractice suits in the state and a COVID-19 death lawsuit being reviewed by the Fifth Circuit lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Pa. Justices Mull 'Cause Of Death' in Med Mal Cases The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last month cast a critical eye on a lower appellate court's determination that an untimely filed medical malpractice suit was entitled to an exception to the statute of limitations, telling plaintiff's counsel letting the ruling stand could lead...

