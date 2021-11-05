Donziger Tells 2nd Circ. His Jailing Was Rife With Abuses

By Cara Salvatore (November 5, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger launched his Second Circuit appeal Friday with an argument that a court-appointed special prosecutor's role in sending him to jail for contempt was not only a constitutional abuse but also an abuse of courts' duty to exercise restraint. Donziger was convicted after a May contempt trial stemming from a civil suit in which a federal judge agreed with Chevron that Donziger committed fraud in an Ecuadorian suit seeking to redress the oil company's historical pollution and dumping there. He reported late last month for the beginning of a six-month jail sentence. The disbarred human rights lawyer has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS