Tinder Founders Slam Match As $2.5B Trial Begins

By Stewart Bishop (November 8, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- A Manhattan state jury on Monday heard the opening salvo from founders of dating app Tinder, as their attorney described how they were conned by executives from Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group Inc. who purposely lowballed a valuation to cheat the group out of billions of dollars. The founders of Tinder alleged on Monday that executives at IAC and Match purposely undervalued the company. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison) Ex-CEO Sean Rad and other Tinder founders contend IAC and Match executives conspired to deprive them of their rightful share of the multibillion-dollar company by purposefully undervaluing the dating app and then merging Tinder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS