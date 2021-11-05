1st Circ. Slams Brakes On Lyft Drivers' Employee Status Fight

By Craig Clough (November 5, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit reversed a lower court's ruling Friday and held that Massachusetts-based Lyft drivers suing to gain employee status must privately arbitrate their claims because they do not qualify as transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce who would otherwise be exempt from arbitration. The opinion reversed a district court ruling that denied Lyft's motion to compel arbitration, finding the drivers' arguments that a small percentage of them take customers across state lines or that many of them take customers to and from Logan Airport is not enough to qualify their work as interstate commerce. Although many Lyft drivers, who are treated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS