Justices To Take Up Retaliation Claim Against Border Agent

By Mike LaSusa (November 5, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday that it will review a suit from a Washington state bed and breakfast owner claiming that a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights by shoving him and then retaliating after he reported the incident. The justices said they would consider two of the three questions raised in border agent Erik Egbert's request for high court review, which centered on the 1971 Supreme Court decision in Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents. In that case, the justices found plaintiffs can sue individual federal officials for monetary damages when no...

