Real Estate Rumors: Hingham, Ocean Crab Chantilly, Deco

By Andrew McIntyre (November 8, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- Georgia investor Harikrushna Bhagat has purchased a Hialeah Gardens, Florida, Holiday Inn for $22 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for Holiday Inn Miami West, a 265-room property at 7707 N.W. 103rd St., and the seller is an entity affiliated with Hingham Street Hotel Corp., which is based in Massachusetts, according to the report. Seafood restaurant Ocean Crab Chantilly has reached a deal to lease 6,600 square feet in Chantilly, Virginia, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The company is taking space at Lee Jackson Station Shopping Center, which is owned by Bhuller Enterprises and has a total...

