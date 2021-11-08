PDVSA, US Co. Locked In Post-Trial Fight Over $150M Debt

By Victoria McKenzie (November 8, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- U.S. manufacturer Dresser-Rand and Venezuela's state-owned oil company have both submitted post-trial briefs and replies following a September bench trial over a defaulted $150 million promissory note, leaving the court to decide whether U.S. sanctions made it impossible for Petróleos de Venezuela SA to pay its debt. In a reply filed Friday in New York federal court, Dresser-Rand argued that giving PDVSA an extra 30 days to make its quarterly payment under a 2017 promissory note did not transform the note into a new "new debt" subject to U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions, nor did the oil company meet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS