State AGs Join FTC Opposing NJ Hospital Merger At 3rd Circ.

By Matthew Santoni (November 8, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from 24 states, the District of Columbia and Guam urged the Third Circuit to uphold a ruling blocking the merger of two New Jersey hospital systems, saying Monday that reductions in health care competition usually end up raising prices for patients. In an amicus brief siding with the Federal Trade Commission against the merger of Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation, the attorneys general said their states had an overall interest in protecting the availability of affordable and accessible health care, and each had experience with enforcing their states' respective anti-monopoly laws. "Many of the states have...

