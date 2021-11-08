Ex-Knicks Star Shut Out In Assault Suit Against MSG

By Mike Curley (November 8, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- Former Knicks player Charles Oakley's claims that he was assaulted when he was ejected from a February 2017 basketball game at Madison Square Garden have been thrown out of New York federal court, with the judge finding Monday that video evidence undermines every one of the ex-player's claims in the suit. U.S. Circuit Judge Richard J. Sullivan, sitting by designation, granted summary judge to MSG and its Chairman James Dolan, saying that with the entire incident captured not only by the stadium's surveillance cameras, but in high-quality video from nearby fans, there is no longer a dispute as to whose version...

