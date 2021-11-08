Kings Arena Insurer Can Cite Key 9th Circ. Virus Ruling

By Eli Flesch (November 8, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- The insurer of the Sacramento Kings' arena operator can cite a key Ninth Circuit ruling favoring insurance companies in its fight to avoid covering pandemic losses the basketball team and arena incurred, a California federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said Factory Mutual could cite the case of Mudpie Inc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America to support its bid to dismiss the case the operators brought against the insurance company. Judge Mueller also granted the owners a chance to respond to the extra authority, which found that the coronavirus and government orders don't cause physical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS