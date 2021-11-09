Mo., Texas Push To Resume Border Wall Spending

By Grace Dixon (November 9, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- Texas and Missouri asked a federal court for a preliminary injunction ordering the Biden administration to spend funds appropriated last year by Congress for construction of the border wall as it continues to litigate claims that the administration broke the law by halting construction. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged a Texas federal judge to override President Biden's Inauguration Day order pausing construction on the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, after Congress and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security appropriated about $3 billion toward the project for fiscal year 2021. The pair told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS