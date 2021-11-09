Maxwell Denied Bail As 'Hannibal Lecter' Comparison Flops

By Rachel Scharf (November 9, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday again denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be released ahead of her sex-trafficking trial beginning in less than three weeks, unswayed by a letter likening her jail conditions to the movie "Silence of the Lambs." Attorneys for Maxwell have repeatedly complained about the longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate's treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Criminal defense lawyer Bobbi C. Sternheim renewed Maxwell's request for bail in a Nov. 3 letter, decrying unsanitary conditions that "rival scenes of Dr. Hannibal Lecter's incarceration." But U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, who has denied Maxwell bail several times,...

