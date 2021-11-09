Apple Must End App Store Anti-Steering Rules By Dec. 9

By Hannah Albarazi (November 9, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- Apple can't pause an injunction requiring it to end anti-steering rules in its App Store while it appeals the Epic Games v. Apple decision, a California federal judge ruled after a hearing on Tuesday, because Apple's motion is "fundamentally flawed" and "ignores all of the findings which supported the injunction." IPhone maker Apple lost its bid to pause an injunction requiring it to end anti-steering rules in its App Store. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers refused to stay the court's September injunction — which is set to go into effect on Dec. 9 and allows Epic Games...

