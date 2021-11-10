11th Circ. Asked To Bar Fla. Social Media Law

By Kelcee Griffis (November 10, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Two trade groups representing Big Tech companies have asked the Eleventh Circuit to decide whether Florida's law prohibiting social media companies from blocking political candidates is constitutional and asked the appeals court to uphold an injunction barring the law from taking effect. NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association urged the Eleventh Circuit Monday to cement a lower court's finding that the law — which prohibits social media companies from deplatforming political candidates, using algorithms to prioritize or curate content by any political candidate, and removing or labeling content — trampled on First Amendment free speech and could not survive....

