FTC Judge Says Amici Offer Nothing New In Illumina Case

By J. Edward Moreno (November 10, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- A Federal Trade Commission administrative law judge rejected a bid by a group of antitrust, patent and economics academics to submit an amicus brief backing DNA-sequencing company Illumina's $8 billion reacquisition of Grail against the agency's merger challenge. In siding with the FTC's request to reject the filing, Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell said the 23 academics' "views and interests, as lawyers and economists," from institutions including Harvard and the University of Southern California, "already are well represented" in the case challenging the multibillion-dollar merger. "Respondents Illumina Inc. and Grail Inc. have been represented by five law firms containing...

