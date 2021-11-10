Boeing, Ethiopian Crash Families Reach Deal On Damages

By Linda Chiem (November 10, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- Boeing on Wednesday accepted liability for the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash that killed 157 people, reaching a deal that shields the American aerospace giant from punitive damages while clearing the way for families spearheading negligence and wrongful death suits in Illinois federal court to collect compensatory damages. The parties filed a joint stipulation in the Northern District of Illinois on Wednesday stating that each plaintiff in the consolidated Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 Crash litigation will be entitled to recover compensatory damages under Illinois law either through a voluntary settlement or a trial. Such damages could include loss of economic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS