Google Can Arbitrate Phone Users' Data-Harvesting Claims

By Nadia Dreid (November 10, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- Google has managed to force into arbitration claims that it illegally harvested third-party app data from Android users in order to gain an edge in the marketplace, according to documents filed in California federal court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen handed down an order Tuesday compelling into arbitration a purported class of Android users while simultaneously denying their request for leave to file a third version of its complaint. The arbitration will have to be individual, though, meaning that lead plaintiff Robert McCoy won't be allowed to represent anyone else when the arbitrator hears his claims. The phone that McCoy...

