J&J Talc Liability Unit's Ch. 11 Transferred To NJ

By Vince Sullivan (November 10, 2021, 3:09 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 case of the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary saddled with the company's legacy talc injury liability will be transferred to New Jersey after a North Carolina bankruptcy judge on Wednesday granted a motion for a venue with closer ties to the company. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Craig Whitley granted the U.S. Bankruptcy Administrator's bid to transfer the case of LTL Management LLC in the interests of justice and judicial economy. The motion had support from the steering committee of plaintiffs in the more than 35,000 talc injury suits involved in multidistrict litigation pending in New Jersey federal court....

