Wells Fargo Can't Toss Noncitizen Couple's Bias Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (November 10, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo NA couldn't shake off proposed class claims that it refused to service non-U.S. citizens, with a California federal judge ruling on Wednesday that two Russian asylum-seekers had plausibly accused the bank of citizenship discrimination. Wells Fargo sought to quickly toss a Civil Rights Act suit brought by Alexandr and Ekaterina Maystrenko, arguing that the couple, which looks to represent a nationwide class of certain noncitizen Wells Fargo customers, had admitted that the bank extended credit and opened checking accounts for noncitizen green card holders. But offering services to one set of noncitizens doesn't diminish allegations that the bank denied...

