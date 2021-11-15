Biden Readies For New Hurdles With $1.2T Infrastructure Deal

By Linda Chiem (November 15, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's signing Monday of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package positions the country to confront the challenges of reinforcing power grids and building for climate resiliency, but experts say supply shortages, rising labor and material costs, and cumbersome procurement processes will impact how quickly projects get off the ground. Biden is already preparing the federal government to navigate the hurdles of implementing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by naming former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to serve as his infrastructure czar, while also signing an executive order setting up an Infrastructure Implementation Task Force to oversee how money is doled...

