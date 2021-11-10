Fintiv Rule Fight To Continue After Tech Challenge Fails

By Ryan Davis (November 10, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- The battle over Patent Trial and Appeal Board denials of patent reviews based on looming district court trials is far from over despite Wednesday's dismissal of a challenge by the tech industry, with the focus shifting to further appeals, potential legislation and the next patent office director. Northern District of California Judge Edward J. Davila granted the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's motion to dismiss a suit by Apple, Google and others arguing that the so-called Fintiv rule on inter partes review denials unfairly forecloses many challenges. The judge held that the suit is precluded by a provision of the America Invents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS