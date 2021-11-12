Amgen Backs Juno's Fed. Circ. Bid To Revive $1.1B Judgment

By Andrew Karpan (November 12, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Biotech giant Amgen has joined forces with cancer research centers to back Bristol Myers Squibb subsidiary Juno Therapeutics' efforts to restore a $1.1 billion patent judgment against Gilead's Kite Pharma that was wiped out by the Federal Circuit, arguing that the ruling has added to the uncertainty over securing pharmaceutical and biotech patents. A small flurry of requests to brief the full Federal Circuit on the case all came in on Wednesday, two weeks after Juno announced it was challenging an August ruling from a three-judge panel that had wiped out a patent Juno licensed from the New York-based research center...

