GEO Asks Judge To Reverse Loss In $1-A-Day Wage Trial

By Carolina Bolado (November 12, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- The GEO Group asked a Washington federal judge Thursday to overturn a $17.3 million jury verdict in favor of a class of detainees at a major U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding site, arguing that there is no employer-employee relationship between a detention facility and detainees and state and federal minimum wage laws do not apply. In a motion for judgment as a matter of law, GEO said the Washington Minimum Wage Act and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act do not apply to detainees participating in GEO's $1-per-day pay practice at the 1,575-bed Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS