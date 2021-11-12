United Workers Say Judge Overlooked Harms In Vaccine Fight

By Katie Buehler (November 12, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday seemed willing to reconsider his decision allowing United Airlines Inc. to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate that places certain exempted employees on unpaid leave, ordering the airline to respond to the employees' argument that their loss of job opportunities has been overlooked. The proposed class submitted a motion for reconsideration Thursday asking U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman to revisit his Nov. 8 denial of their preliminary injunction bid. The judge, in his decision, and United, in its briefings and argument, both overlooked a "key harm" to employees placed on unpaid leave, the group said....

