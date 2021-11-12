NYC Property Owners Say MTA's Land Seizure Is Illegal

By Andrew McIntyre (November 12, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The New York MTA has unconstitutionally taken value from multiple Harlem properties as the authority seeks to condemn two of the properties in order to build a new subway station, according to a complaint filed in New York federal court on Friday. Property owners claim that the Metropolitan Transit Authority's efforts to buy two properties on Park Avenue are violations of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. The complaint says the authority is planning to build several subway stations in the area, including one at Park Avenue and 125th Street, near the properties in question. "The 1801 and 1815 properties have had...

