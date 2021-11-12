Apple Settles Suit By NY Man Falsely Arrested For Thefts

By Brian Dowling (November 12, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. and its retail security contractor have settled a lawsuit brought by a New York man who claimed the consumer-tech giant was reckless and negligent when it misidentified him and had him arrested for thefts at its stores after a similar suit was dismissed in Massachusetts. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ordered Ousmane Bah's federal case in the Southern District of New York closed after being advised that he has resolved all claims against Apple and Security Industry Specialists following a settlement conference two weeks ago. The saga began in April 2018 when a friend of Bah's was detained...

