Comedian Admits $1.2M COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud

By Chris Villani (November 12, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- A comedy club owner admitted Friday to playing a role in a scheme to steal more than $1.2 million in COVID-19-related unemployment insurance, the Massachusetts U.S. attorney's office said. Omar Thompson, 39, who also goes by Omar the Comedian and runs a comedy club in Harlem, pled guilty to a single count of wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors say he worked with an unnamed co-conspirator to steal more than 100 fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims, resulting in the seven-figure payout. About half of the phony claims were made for people living outside of Massachusetts, the government alleged, and in some cases Thompson recruited...

